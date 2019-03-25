Police in Madison and Monona were busy with reports of shots fired during the weekend, but nobody was reported injured and no property was damaged.
The five reports made included three early Saturday morning, one Saturday night and one early Sunday morning.
At about 1 a.m. Saturday, Monona police responded to a report of a gunshot near the intersection of Wallace Avenue and Valorie Lane.
"Several callers reported hearing screaming and yelling, followed by a single gunshot," said Police Chief Walter Ostrenga. "There were no reports of injuries or property damage."
At about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Madison police were dispatched to the Fish Hatchery Road and Green Cross area for reports of possible gunshots.
"Officers checked the area and no evidence was located an no injuries were reported," said Sgt. Ryan Gibson.
At 3 a.m. Saturday, Madison police went to the 2000 block of Frisch Road for shots fired, but no evidence was found.
"Later in the day, a citizen located some shell casings on Frisch Road, and police went back to the scene," Gibson said. "There were no reported injuries and no evidence of any vehicle or residence being struck."
At about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Madison police went to the 4500 block of McCann Road for another shots fired call, but no evidence was found.
The fifth shots fired call of the weekend came in at about 1 a.m. Sunday, with Madison police dispatched to the 10 block of Fairlane Court on the South Side. No evidence of gunfire was found.
Football player Quintez Cephus' civil rights case against UW dropped, but likely to be re-filed after sex assault trial
Security guard bitten, scratched by shoplifter, Madison police say
Woman arrested in gas station holdup, Madison police say
Off-duty deputy sees drug suspect at Walmart, leads to arrest, Richland County Sheriff says
'Prolific shoplifter' arrested again, Madison police say
Alleged burglar arrested in second attempt at store in 2 hours, Madison police say
Man tased by Janesville officer, arrested for alleged 7th OWI
Two arrested in Mifflin Street shooting, Madison police say
Two arrested in Mifflin Street shooting, Madison police say
Evansville man arrested for alleged 7th OWI, police say
Mugging suspect arrested a month later, Madison police say
Man allegedly sold drugs to addicts at rehab facility, Madison police say