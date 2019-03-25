Try 3 months for $3
Police siren lights light bar squad car
Police in Madison and Monona were busy with reports of shots fired during the weekend, but nobody was reported injured and no property was damaged.

The five reports made included three early Saturday morning, one Saturday night and one early Sunday morning.

At about 1 a.m. Saturday, Monona police responded to a report of a gunshot near the intersection of Wallace Avenue and Valorie Lane.

"Several callers reported hearing screaming and yelling, followed by a single gunshot," said Police Chief Walter Ostrenga. "There were no reports of injuries or property damage."

At about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Madison police were dispatched to the Fish Hatchery Road and Green Cross area for reports of possible gunshots.

"Officers checked the area and no evidence was located an no injuries were reported," said Sgt. Ryan Gibson.

At 3 a.m. Saturday, Madison police went to the 2000 block of Frisch Road for shots fired, but no evidence was found.

"Later in the day, a citizen located some shell casings on Frisch Road, and police went back to the scene," Gibson said. "There were no reported injuries and no evidence of any vehicle or residence being struck."

At about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Madison police went to the 4500 block of McCann Road for another shots fired call, but no evidence was found.

The fifth shots fired call of the weekend came in at about 1 a.m. Sunday, with Madison police dispatched to the 10 block of Fairlane Court on the South Side. No evidence of gunfire was found.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

