Platteville police officer kills dog attacking another officer, police say

A Platteville police officer killed a dog that was attacking another officer after the dog escaped from a home Saturday, the police department said.

The Platteville Police Department did not specify how the dog was killed, only that the officer used "deadly force."

Officers responded to a report of a dog running loose in the city around 11 a.m., the department said. Police found the dog, and it returned to its residence.

An officer went to talk to the residents of the home to discuss the pet violation, police said. But when a resident opened the door, the dog escaped again and started attacking the officer.

Another officer saw the attack and "used deadly force, unfortunately killing the dog to prevent officers from being further attacked," police said. One officer suffered minor injuries from the dog attack.

UW-Platteville Campus Police and Southwest Health EMS assisted on scene.

