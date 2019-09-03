A Platteville man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Grant County on Sunday afternoon, authorities reported.
Brandon L. Fuerstenburg, 21, was driving west on Highway Q, just west of Highway G, about 4:15 p.m. on Sunday when he failed to negotiate a corner and lost control of his 2010 Toyota Scion, causing it to roll, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman reported.
Both Fuerstenburg and passenger Jonathan S. Paredes, 29, of Chicago, were ejected in the crash. Fuerstenburg was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner's Office and Paredes was taken by Med Flight to University Hospital in Madison, Dreckman said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Six people have died in five crashes in Grant County this year.