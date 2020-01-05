Platteville man identified as driver who died in Beltline crash Saturday morning

A driver injured in a crash on the westbound Beltline between Mineral Point Road and Old Sauk Road on Saturday morning has died, Madison police reported.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the driver as Alex J. Abing, 27, of Platteville.

Abing was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and died later at the hospital, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement. The medical examiner said Abing died of injuries sustained in the crash.

At about 6:50 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2-vehicle crash in which one of the vehicles rolled over. Abing, who was the lone occupant in that vehicle, needed to be extricated by fire officials, officer David Jugovich said in a statement.

The death is still under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

One of the occupants of the other vehicle involved was also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Jugovich said.

The westbound lanes of the Beltine between Old Sauk Road and Mineral Point Road were shut down, with the exception of a shoulder, for about three hours, Jugovich said.