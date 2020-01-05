You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Platteville man identified as driver who died in Beltline crash Saturday morning
alert

Platteville man identified as driver who died in Beltline crash Saturday morning

{{featured_button_text}}
Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A driver injured in a crash on the westbound Beltline between Mineral Point Road and Old Sauk Road on Saturday morning has died, Madison police reported.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the driver as Alex J. Abing, 27, of Platteville.

Abing was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and died later at the hospital, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement. The medical examiner said Abing died of injuries sustained in the crash. 

At about 6:50 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2-vehicle crash in which one of the vehicles rolled over. Abing, who was the lone occupant in that vehicle, needed to be extricated by fire officials, officer David Jugovich said in a statement.

The death is still under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

One of the occupants of the other vehicle involved was also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Jugovich said.

The westbound lanes of the Beltine between Old Sauk Road and Mineral Point Road were shut down, with the exception of a shoulder, for about three hours, Jugovich said.

Homicides, hidden cameras found in students' hotel rooms top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Former Tomah principal faces child sex charges
Crime and Courts

Former Tomah principal faces child sex charges

David Hay, 39, is charged in federal court with child enticement and possession of child pornography. Hay served as principal at Tomah High School from 2011 to 2014. Prior to that he was an administrator at Kettle Moraine High School in southeastern Wisconsin.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics