Platteville man gets life in prison with no chance for parole as repeat child sex offender

A Platteville man was sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole as a repeat child sex offender after a jury conviction on Friday, authorities reported.

After a two-day trial in Grant County Circuit Court, a jury found Robert Ruch, 46, guilty of repeated acts of sexual assault of the same child, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a report.

The trial was the culmination of an investigation dating back to May 2020, Dreckman said.

Because Ruch is a repeat serious child sex offender, sentencing was held on the same day, Dreckman said.

Ruch in 2002 was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Grant County and sentenced to nine months in jail, according to state court records.

