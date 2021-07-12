 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Platteville man gets life in prison with no chance for parole as repeat child sex offender
alert

Platteville man gets life in prison with no chance for parole as repeat child sex offender

Judge with gavel, generic file photo
iSTOCK

A Platteville man was sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole as a repeat child sex offender after a jury conviction on Friday, authorities reported.

After a two-day trial in Grant County Circuit Court, a jury found Robert Ruch, 46, guilty of repeated acts of sexual assault of the same child, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a report.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

The trial was the culmination of an investigation dating back to May 2020, Dreckman said.

Because Ruch is a repeat serious child sex offender, sentencing was held on the same day, Dreckman said.

Ruch in 2002 was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Grant County and sentenced to nine months in jail, according to state court records.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics