Plane, 3 passengers, left suspended in state forest trees after crash

No one was hurt in a small plane crash Saturday night south of Whitewater but the plane was left suspended 75 feet in the air with three people still aboard in the Kettle Moraine State Forest.

The Whitewater Fire Department said it was sent to the area of Hi-Lo Road at around 9:15 p.m. after Milwaukee Air Traffic Control told Walworth County officials that the plane had dropped from radar.

A 911 call placed by the pilot allowed the Sheriff's Office to better pinpoint the location of the crash near the Ice Age Trail, off County Highway P, but it took emergency responders about 45 minutes to reach the site, the Fire Department said in a news release.

An initial investigation has determined that the plane was flying from Sheboygan to Burlington when it lost power and was forced to deploy an emergency parachute to slow the plane's descent.

Multiple agencies provided assistance, including the Madison Fire Department's Heavy Urban Rescue Team, and workers from Dudek Tree Service, of Mukwonago, were brought in "for their experience in scaling trees," the Whitewater Fire Department said.

Still, it took five hours for rescuers to get the people out of the plane. Equipment was brought to the site by foot and with ATVs.

The Federal Aviation Administration had been expected on the scene Sunday to investigate the crash, and plans to remove the plane were ongoing, according to the Fire Department.

