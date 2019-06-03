A pizza delivery driver was ordered to give up his cash Sunday night by a masked man on the city's Southwest Side, with the driver not injured in the robbery.
The strong-arm robbery happened at about 10:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Kottke Drive, Madison police said.
The 18-year-old victim was making a delivery when he was approached by the robber after he got out of his vehicle.
"The robber threatened the victim while keeping a hand in a pocket," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "However, no weapon was seen."
The robber fled on foot and the driver went back to the pizza place to report the crime.
No description of the robber was given.