Two assailants stole money from a pizza delivery man but he got their keys in an attempted Downtown Madison robbery early Saturday morning, with both items switching back to their respective parties by the end of the incident, according to Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.
A driver for Ian's Pizza was parked outside of the AC Hotel, 1 N. Webster St., around 2:45 a.m. when two men, one wearing a ski mask, got into his vehicle, Koval said. The 23-year-old driver fled his vehicle, and the robbers grabbed a money bag out of the vehicle and took off as well, he said.
But the keys to the robbers' vehicle dropped on the ground, which were then grabbed by the pizza delivery driver who took off toward the hotel, Koval said.
He was chased after by the would-be robbers and a struggle occurred between the victim and assailants, Koval said.
"The victim did recover the money and the suspects recovered their keys and fled in their vehicle," Koval said.