Pizza delivery driver struck in head, robbed on West Side, Madison police say

A pizza delivery driver was struck in the head and robbed on the West Side early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

The driver had just dropped off food about 1:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of Sheboygan Avenue and was on his way back to his car when he was struck in the head, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The driver was knocked down by the blow, and thought he heard more than one person running off with his cash, DeSpain said.

The driver had a bump on the back of his head, but was not seriously injured, DeSpain said.

Police were checking the area for surveillance cameras.

