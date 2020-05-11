Pizza delivery driver struck in head, robbed on West Side, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pizza delivery driver was struck in the head and robbed on the West Side early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The driver had just dropped off food about 1:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of Sheboygan Avenue and was on his way back to his car when he was struck in the head, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The driver was knocked down by the blow, and thought he heard more than one person running off with his cash, DeSpain said.

The driver had a bump on the back of his head, but was not seriously injured, DeSpain said.

Police were checking the area for surveillance cameras.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.