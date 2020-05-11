Pizza delivery driver struck in head, robbed on West Side, Madison police say

-
A pizza delivery driver was struck in the head and robbed on the West Side early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.
The driver had just dropped off food about 1:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of Sheboygan Avenue and was on his way back to his car when he was struck in the head, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The driver was knocked down by the blow, and thought he heard more than one person running off with his cash, DeSpain said.
The driver had a bump on the back of his head, but was not seriously injured, DeSpain said.
Police were checking the area for surveillance cameras.
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
