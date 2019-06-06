A handgun used to pistol whip a Janesville man early Wednesday morning fired when the gun hit the man's head, but nobody was shot during the incident.
It happened during an armed robbery at about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday in an apartment at 409 W. Milwaukee St. in Janesville, police said.
The victim sustained abrasions to his head from being hit in the head with the gun. He was treated and released from the hospital.
Police said a female acquaintance of the victim showed up with two men.
"After they were let into the apartment, one of the men displayed a handgun and demanded money," the police report said. "An undisclosed amount of money was taken."
Before leaving, the victim was hit in the head with the handgun and the gun fired, but nobody was hit by the bullet.
No detailed description of the suspect was given, and police continue to investigate the crime.
Madison Rastafari church raided by police, leaders arrested
Family of woman killed by Madison police in 2014 settle lawsuit for $4.25 million
Janesville woman arrested for alleged 5th drunken driving offense
Laptops stolen from ambulance service, suspect arrested, Madison police say
Meth house busted in Madison, 3 suspects arrested, police say
17-year-old girl charged with reckless injury in East Side shooting
Subscribe to Daily Headlines