'Pine crime' solved: 3 students cited for theft of rare, 25-foot tree from UW Arboretum, police say

One of the more bizarre crimes in Madison history has been solved, with tickets being issued to three 19-year-old UW-Madison students in the theft of a 25-foot pine tree from the UW Arboretum in November.

UW-Madison officials asked for the public help in finding whoever went into the Arboretum in the period of Nov. 5-9, cut down and carted away the rare Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine tree, and cut off a 12-foot section of a Compact White Fir tree, but left it on the ground. The trees were worth at least $13,000 combined.

On Friday morning, UW-Madison police spokesman Marc Lovicott announced that the case had been solved “thanks to a tip from the community” to the department on Monday.

Lovicott said the information led officers to an unrecognized student organization formerly known as Chi Phi, which was terminated as an official student organization in 2015 over hazing.

