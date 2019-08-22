Vernon County squad tight crop
The pilot who died Monday night after a small plane crashed into a field near Viroqua Municipal Airport was identified by police Thursday as 65-year-old man from Genoa, Wisconsin. 

The man, Jack Wuolle, was the lone-operator of the small plane, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office said. 

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, an Experimental Rotorcraft Sportcopter Vortex crashed into a private field off of Miller Road in the town of Jefferson, resulting in a small fire, police reported. The Viroqua Fire Department put out the fire. 

Witnesses told police they saw the aircraft leaving the Viroqua Municipal Airport, heard the engine stop and watched the small plane descend to the ground. 

In the field, the single rotor of the plane became detached from the aircraft body on impact. The body of the plane continued for 40 feet in the field before coming to a rest, police reported. 

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Viroqua Police Department, Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board, Viroqua Municipal Airport, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, Viroqua Fire Department and Vernon County Coroner's Office responded to the incident. 

