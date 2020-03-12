Pickup truck crash breaks gas meter, causes evacuation of Near East Side residential building

A pickup truck crashed into a building on the Near East Side Wednesday night, breaking a gas meter and causing residents to evacuate, authorities reported.

The Madison Fire Department was called to the 900 block of East Dayton Street at 11 p.m. after a pickup truck crashed into a building and caused a gas meter to break off of its mount.

An adjacent building on North Paterson Street was also evacuated due to the natural gas leak that resulted from the crash, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Firefighters shut off the gas valve and crews entered the buildings and opened windows, doors and set up fans to air out the premises, Schuster said.

None of the residents were injured and all were able to return to their homes. The driver of the pickup truck refused emergency medical care and was arrested.

