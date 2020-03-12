You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pickup truck crash breaks gas meter, causes evacuation of Near East Side residential building

Pickup truck crash breaks gas meter, causes evacuation of Near East Side residential building

{{featured_button_text}}

A pickup truck crashed into a building on the Near East Side Wednesday night, breaking a gas meter and causing residents to evacuate, authorities reported.

The Madison Fire Department was called to the 900 block of East Dayton Street at 11 p.m. after a pickup truck crashed into a building and caused a gas meter to break off of its mount.

An adjacent building on North Paterson Street was also evacuated due to the natural gas leak that resulted from the crash, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Firefighters shut off the gas valve and crews entered the buildings and opened windows, doors and set up fans to air out the premises, Schuster said.

None of the residents were injured and all were able to return to their homes. The driver of the pickup truck refused emergency medical care and was arrested.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics