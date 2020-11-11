 Skip to main content
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space

Madison police analyzed data on traffic crashes last year and determined the top 10 most dangerous intersections between Jan. 1 and Nov. 21.

Pleasant View and Mineral Point roads topped the list with the most crashes. The most common violation received as a result of these crashes was listed as "N/A" in the data provided by the Madison Police Department. The second most common violation involved inattentive driving, and the third was failure to yield right of way. Check out the photos below for more details on each intersection, as seen in satellite images provided to flashearth.com by NASA.

