Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space

Madison police analyzed data on traffic crashes last year and determined the top 10 most dangerous intersections between Jan. 1 and Nov. 21.
Pleasant View and Mineral Point roads topped the list with the most crashes. The most common violation received as a result of these crashes was listed as "N/A" in the data provided by the Madison Police Department. The second most common violation involved inattentive driving, and the third was failure to yield right of way. Check out the photos below for more details on each intersection, as seen in satellite images provided to flashearth.com by NASA.
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road & East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
