Madison squad car very tight crop
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Madison photographer was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly groped a young woman he was taking photos of, so she could build a portfolio.

James Barnard, 70, was tentatively charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, Madison police said.

The incident happened at about 5:40 p.m. at Barnard's The Art of You studio, 2716 Atwood Ave.

The 20-year-old Madison woman told police she was groped during the photo shoot.

"She works at a restaurant, and she told police he was a customer who had offered to have her come to his business for the purpose of building a portfolio," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The victim said Barnard took clothed photos of her but then "came on to her" and touched her inappropriately.

"He denied doing anything that was not consensual," DeSpain said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Comments disabled.