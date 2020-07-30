Pet remains returned to victim of car theft, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The victim of a car theft was reunited Thursday with the ashes of one of her two Scottish Terriers after her Jeep was stolen from her West Side home.

A Madison Police Department property clerk was taking inventory of unclaimed and found items when they came upon a seemingly abandoned backpack with a satchel that contained ashes. The name of the crematorium was on the satchel and the clerk called a representative who was able to identify the owner of the remains, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The owner turned out to be a victim in a recent car theft, and a burglary crime unit detective contacted her to tell her the ashes of one of her beloved pets had been found, after they were stolen along with her Jeep earlier this week.

Madison police determined the suspects tossed the backpack with the ashes out of the vehicle during their joyride. It was later discovered on North Segoe Road by a community member who turned the backpack in to police, DeSpain said.

The second satchel of ashes is still missing, however. If found, police ask that the wooden box with a blue/purple satchel — containing ashes, with a Memorial Pet Services tag attached — be turned in to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. The victim had planned to take the remains to her family's farm, DeSpain said.