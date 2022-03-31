'Persons of interest' in homicide involved in hit-and-run after shooting, Madison police say

The "persons of interest" who were arrested in Wednesday's homicide were involved in a hit-and-run crash shortly after the Downtown fatal shooting, Madison police said.

No injuries were reported in the hit-and-run, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

Police have not released any further information on the people who were arrested, but Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes has said that the two individuals are not suspects in the killing of a 30-year-old man in the street outside the City-County Building.

A man was driving on South Park Street, a couple miles south of the scene of the fatal shooting, when another vehicle struck his car, causing minor damage, Fryer said.

Fryer did not specify the role that the "persons of interest" had in the crash other than to say that they were "involved."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.