 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person with apparent head injury walks away from fiery crash off I-90 in Madison, authorities say
alert

Person with apparent head injury walks away from fiery crash off I-90 in Madison, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
City of Madison Fire Department file photo, fire truck.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A person with an apparent head injury walked away from a fiery crash off Interstate 90 on the Far East Side of Madison early Thursday morning, authorities reported.

The crash on I-90 westbound between mile markers 139 and 140 was reported at 2:23 a.m. and crews were on the scene at 2:42 a.m., Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Fire crews found the vehicle fully involved with flames extending to the grass and a nearby tree when they arrived, and Engine 8 used about half of its 500-gallon tank to extinguish the fire, Schuster said, adding that the vehicle was a total loss.

With the report of a person seen walking away from the crash scene with a head injury, firefighters, paramedics, State Patrol troopers, and Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the area with the help of a police dog, but no one was found, Schuster said.

Killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott tops recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics