Person with apparent head injury walks away from fiery crash off I-90 in Madison, authorities say

A person with an apparent head injury walked away from a fiery crash off Interstate 90 on the Far East Side of Madison early Thursday morning, authorities reported.
The crash on I-90 westbound between mile markers 139 and 140 was reported at 2:23 a.m. and crews were on the scene at 2:42 a.m., Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Fire crews found the vehicle fully involved with flames extending to the grass and a nearby tree when they arrived, and Engine 8 used about half of its 500-gallon tank to extinguish the fire, Schuster said, adding that the vehicle was a total loss.
With the report of a person seen walking away from the crash scene with a head injury, firefighters, paramedics, State Patrol troopers, and Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the area with the help of a police dog, but no one was found, Schuster said.
