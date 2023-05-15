A person of interest will not be charged for stabbing a man during a domestic dispute on the East Side Friday, Madison police said.

Madison police and the Dane County District Attorney’s Office have decided not to charge the person, who was in a domestic relationship with the injured man when the stabbing took place in the area of Rosemary Avenue and Webb Avenue around noon on Friday, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.

The case remains open and charges could be referred to the district attorney in the future as detectives continue to review evidence and conduct interviews, Fryer said.

The man is expected to survive, she said.

Police originally said the man had been shot but medical personnel determined he had been stabbed only.

But someone did shoot a gun in the apartment during the incident and police found a gun at the scene, Fryer said.

The end of an era for the Sisters of Charity of New York