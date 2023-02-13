A person wanted in a domestic incident was found dead in a vehicle in Beaver Dam after a police pursuit on Sunday afternoon, authorities reported.
At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Beaver Dam police were notified that a person wanted in a domestic disturbance in another jurisdiction was driving a vehicle that a Beaver Dam officer located and attempted to stop, leading to a brief pursuit, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement.
The person pulled over in the 500 block of Louise Lane in Beaver Dam and remained in their vehicle. Police knew of a firearm in the person’s possession and stayed at a distance while attempting verbal commands, which the person ignored, DCI said.
Ultimately, police approached and found the person dead, and a gun was recovered in the person’s vehicle, DCI said.
No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, DCI said.
DCI is leading the investigation and is assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Crime Lab. DCI will turn over its reports to the Dodge County District Attorney when it finishes the investigation.
