Person treated at hospital for gunshot wound, Madison police say

A person was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

At about 8:10 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a hospital where a patient was being treated for a gunshot wound, Chief Shon Barnes reported in his blog.

Medical staff told police the injury was not life-threatening, Barnes said, adding that the investigation is continuing.

No additional details were available.

