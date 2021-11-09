 Skip to main content
Person taken to hospital after attack in Tenney Park, Madison police say
Person taken to hospital after attack in Tenney Park, Madison police say

An injured person was taken to the hospital after being attacked in Tenney Park Monday afternoon, Madison police said. 

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the Near East Side park at 5:41 p.m. and found the injured person, Officer Michael Malloy said in a statement. Malloy said the person had not been shot but declined to say how the person had been hurt. 911 dispatchers said Monday the person had suffered a possible stab wound. 

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Malloy said. 

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

