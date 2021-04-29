Person taken into custody on Wisconsin DOC warrant also suspect in UWPD investigation

A person has been taken into custody on a warrant out of the state Department of Corrections who is also a suspect in an ongoing investigation by the UW-Madison Police Department.

UW-Madison police is investigating a number of thefts and reports of suspicious activity on campus over the last week and identified a suspect through witness descriptions and security cameras, the police department said. Officers made contact with the suspect Thursday after a campus community member called to report the person had entered a secure campus building by walking in right behind another person who had used credentials to get inside, known as "piggybacking."

The person was taken into custody on the DOC warrant unrelated to the on-campus incidents and was taken to the Dane County Jail. Charges from UW-Madison police's investigation will also be referred.

UW-Madison police have interviewed several people already who were victims of the thefts and reported suspicious activity and asks anyone else with information potentially related to the ongoing investigation to contact the police department at 608-264-2677.