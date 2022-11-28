 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person shows up at Madison hospital with gunshot wound sustained in Fitchburg, police say

A person showed up at a Madison hospital on Sunday afternoon with a gunshot wound he said he sustained in Fitchburg, Madison police reported.

The male showed up at the hospital about 1:35 p.m., Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog Monday morning.

Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Fitchburg police were leading the investigation.

Fitchburg Police Department Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a report later Monday that the victim called 911 at about 1:40 p.m. to report he had been shot, but was able to drive himself to a local hospital, where he received treatment for his wound.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 2400 block of High Ridge Trail. Rounds fired in the incident also struck an unoccupied vehicle in the lot, Hartwick said.

Investigators determined it was not a random shooting and Hartwick said no other information is available.

He is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

