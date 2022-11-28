 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person shows up at Madison hospital with gunshot wound he said he sustained in Fitchburg, police say

A person showed up at a Madison hospital on Sunday afternoon with a gunshot wound he said he sustained in Fitchburg, Madison police reported.

The male showed up at the hospital about 1:35 p.m., Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog.

Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Fitchburg police were leading the investigation.

A message left with Fitchburg police wasn’t immediately returned.

