Person shot on North Side on Wednesday night, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A person was shot on the North Side on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 1400 block of Northport Drive for a person with a gunshot wound, Sgt. Christopher Keys said in a statement.

The person was found with what was believed to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Keys said.

No other details were released.

