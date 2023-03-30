A person was shot on the Far West Side on Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting in the 7900 block of Tree Lane around 10:50 a.m., police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The Dane County 911 Center said the call came in at 10:47 a.m.

The condition of the person who was shot was not available, and police said more information would be released later.

This story will be updated.