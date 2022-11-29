Person shot off of Capitol Square, Madison police say

A person was shot just off of Capitol Square Tuesday afternoon and the gunman remains at large, Madison police said.
The perpetrator shot the victim in the street on the 100 block of State Street around 3:30 p.m., Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
From an office above Capitol Square, eyewitness Jason Stein said he heard gunshots, and after looking down, saw the gunman continue to shoot at the victim at point blank range.
Stein said he heard around five to seven shots in total.
When Stein reached street level, the victim was gone.
The bleeding man was taken out of the rear of Michelangelo's Coffee House, where he apparently fled after he was shot, said another eyewitness, former State Journal photographer Kayla Wolf, who also saw people fleeing down State Street.