Person shot near Capitol Square, Madison police say

A hail of gunfire rang out just off Capitol Square Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person shot while the shooter remains at large, Madison police said.

The perpetrator shot the victim in the 100 block of State Street in front of restaurants and shops around 3:30 p.m., Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. The victim was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital, Fryer said.

From an office above Capitol Square, eyewitness Jason Stein said he heard gunshots, and after looking down, saw the perpetrator continue to shoot at the victim at point-blank range in the street.

Stein said he heard around five to seven shots in total.

When Stein reached street level, the victim was gone.

The bleeding man was taken out of the rear of Michelangelo's Coffee House, where he apparently fled after he was shot, said another eyewitness, former Wisconsin State Journal photographer Kayla Wolf, who also saw people fleeing down State Street.

Wolf said the man appeared responsive as emergency responders wheeled him to an ambulance.

The shooting comes a week after a person fatally shot a man in a residential area off of John Nolen Drive. The shooter in that incident also remains at large.

"Having two so very close to each other is really so uncommon for Madison," said Police Chief Shon Barnes.

"When we have violence here in Madison, it should be something where we all stand up and say this is not what we want for our community and look for possible solutions to this," Barnes said.

