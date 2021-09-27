Person shot multiple times on Madison's Southwest Side, police say

A person was shot multiple times on Madison's Southwest Side Monday night, according to Police Chief Shon Barnes.
The Dane County 911 Center said it received a report of shots fired in the area of Raymond Road and Harley Drive just before 7 p.m. Police and other emergency responders found the victim at the scene, Barnes said.
Multiple people inside and outside a residence in the area have been interviewed by police, Barnes said, although he could not confirm whether the shooting took place inside the residence. Barnes said officers conducted a neighborhood canvas and found no other injuries.
Barnes said the shooting does not appear to be random and that there is no continued threat to the area. As of 9:45 p.m., Barnes did not have an update on the status of the victim.
Barnes said no arrests had been made but that the scene is still under investigation.