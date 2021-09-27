 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person shot multiple times on Madison's Southwest Side, police say
alert top story

Person shot multiple times on Madison's Southwest Side, police say

A person was shot multiple times on Madison's Southwest Side Monday night, according to Police Chief Shon Barnes.

The Dane County 911 Center said it received a report of shots fired in the area of Raymond Road and Harley Drive just before 7 p.m. Police and other emergency responders found the victim at the scene, Barnes said.

Multiple people inside and outside a residence in the area have been interviewed by police, Barnes said, although he could not confirm whether the shooting took place inside the residence. Barnes said officers conducted a neighborhood canvas and found no other injuries. 

Barnes said the shooting does not appear to be random and that there is no continued threat to the area. As of 9:45 p.m., Barnes did not have an update on the status of the victim. 

Barnes said no arrests had been made but that the scene is still under investigation.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics