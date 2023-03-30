A person suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a residential area on the Far West Side Thursday morning, Madison police said.

Police Chief Shon Barnes said the victim had "very serious injuries" after getting shot on the 7900 block of Tree Lane around 10:50 a.m.

"We are trying to develop suspects and suspect vehicles," Barnes said at a press conference.

"It's broad daylight," Barnes noted. "There's a playground probably 100 feet from me, and these things certainly have no place in Madison.

Authorities were canvassing the neighborhood following the gunfire and reviewing security camera footage," Barnes said.

This story will be updated.