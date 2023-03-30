A person suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a residential area on the Far West Side Thursday morning, Madison police said.
Police Chief Shon Barnes said the victim had "very serious injuries" after getting shot on the 7900 block of Tree Lane around 10:50 a.m.
"We are trying to develop suspects and suspect vehicles," Barnes said at a press conference.
"It's broad daylight," Barnes noted. "There's a playground probably 100 feet from me, and these things certainly have no place in Madison.
Authorities were canvassing the neighborhood following the gunfire and reviewing security camera footage," Barnes said.
This story will be updated.
Chris Rickert's most excellent 5 stories from 2022
Elections and the city of Madison's continued grappling with race and policing were what most triggered my reporting chops in 2022.
At the same time, when margins of victory are narrow, voter ID can lower turnout — especially among poor and nonwhite voters, some research suggests.
The City Council ultimately voted 11-9 at about 4 a.m. to let the city begin preparations for a yearlong body-worn camera pilot program.
This fact-check did not keep the national media from continuing to parrot the Michels-will-suspend-democracy canard.
Madison pays price for City Council's endorsement of racial quotas.
It wasn't hard to be suspicious of alleged 100% turnout at Wisconsin nursing homes — or anywhere else.