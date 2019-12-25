Person shot at Southwest Side gas station, Madison police say

A person was shot and injured at a Southwest Side gas station on Tuesday night, as Madison nearly had two homicides on Christmas Eve, police reported.
On Tuesday afternoon, a person was shot to death inside a home in the 900 block of South Midvale Boulevard and a person of interest was taken into custody, Madison police said.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shots fired call at the BP at 4501 Verona Road, and officers found evidence and video footage of a shooting that occurred at the gas station, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
Shortly after receiving the call, a person arrived at a local hospital with a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound, Hartman said.
The person was treated and released, Hartman said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
