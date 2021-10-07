 Skip to main content
Person shot at after SUV pulls into Far West Side Kwik Trip lot, Madison police say
Person shot at after SUV pulls into Far West Side Kwik Trip lot, Madison police say

An SUV pulled into the parking lot of a Kwik Trip on the Far West Side on Wednesday night and its occupant(s) opened fire at a person, Madison police reported.

Police responded to the Kwik Trip, 7717 Mineral Point Road, on multiple reports of shots fired with people running, ducking or otherwise hiding from the gunfire, Sgt. Nicholas Eull said in a statement.

The initial investigation determined that an SUV pulled into the lot and one or more occupants opened fire at a person in what appears to have been a targeted incident, Eull said.

Two spent shell casings were recovered at the scene, but no property damage or injuries were reported, Eull said.

Police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

