Person seriously injured in crash that lodged car under construction crane on West Side, authorities say

A person was seriously injured in a crash Thursday night that lodged a car under a construction crane on the West Side, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Emergency responders were dispatched to South Gammon Road, near the Beltline Highway, shortly before 5:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle crushed underneath a 50-ton construction crane on the side of the road, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The car was situated under the body of the crane, between its two tracks, when crews arrived. A tow truck was called to the scene to pull back the pinned vehicle, allowing crews to access the driver trapped inside, Schuster said.

The extensive damage made it difficult to extricate the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Once extricated, the driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Schuster said.

