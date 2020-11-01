 Skip to main content
Person seen shooting handgun from moving car on Far East Side, Madison police say
Residents on the Far East Side reported seeing a person shooting a handgun from a moving car Sunday morning, Madison police said. 

The incident happened in the 4600 block of Hayes Road at 10:15 a.m., Sgt. Jason Sweeney said in a statement. 

When officers arrived, the vehicle was gone but spent shell casings where located in the area, Sweeney said. 

No property damage was discovered, and no victims have come forward, Sweeney said. 

