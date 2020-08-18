Person points gun at another car while hanging out of vehicle window, Madison police say

Madison police are investigating whether there's a connection between two incidents Monday evening on separate sides of town involving two vehicles chasing each other with guns.
In one, a car and an SUV were driving erratically near Tree Lane and South Gammon Road on the Far West Side around 7:20 p.m., according to Madison Police.
A witness told police she saw a person hanging out the window pointing a handgun at the other vehicle, police said. One of the vehicles also drove up onto the side walk.
Just after 8 p.m., two vehicles were chasing each other on the Far East Side in the 4200 block of Portland Parkway, a separate witness told police. The witness may have heard a gunshot.
Madison police are trying to determine if the incidents are related.
