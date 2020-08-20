'Person of interest' in City-County Building firebombing charged with damaging Capitol statues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man who was arrested in late June as a "person of interest" in the firebombing of the City-County Building on June 24 was charged Thursday with felony criminal damage to property after police said they identified him taking part in tearing down two statutes the same night on the State Capitol grounds.

A criminal complaint charged Marquon M. Clark, 26, of Madison, with helping pull down statutes of the allegorical figure "Forward" on the State Street side of the Capitol grounds and of the abolitionist and Civil War hero Col. Hans Christian Heg, on the King Street side.

Clark will appear in court on Friday.

The complaint states that city surveillance video captured a man in clothing that matched clothes worn that night by Clark pulling on a cable that had been attached to Forward, pulling the statue from its base. He was also seen on video, the complaint states, climbing down from the Heg statue after putting a cable around its head.

Clark is also seen, along with others, pulling on the cable to pull down Heg, the complaint states.