Person of interest arrested after Wednesday morning homicide

Madison police have arrested a person of interest on unrelated charges after a Wednesday morning killing on the East Side.
Authorities had not released the name of the victim or the person of interest, and did not say for what charges the person was arrested.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Home Avenue, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Police later identified the person of interest, though were still investigating the shooting.
Police found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds inside a residence on Home Avenue, Fryer said. The man was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries.
Officers found several shell casing at the scene of the shooting and are investigating the incident as a homicide, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog.
Fryer said police believe the killing was targeted.
"There does not appear to be a continuing danger to the public," she said.
The killing is the 10th homicide in Madison this year, which includes one in which Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne declined to prosecute, saying the state's self-defense law likely applied. There were 10 homicides in the city last year.
State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.