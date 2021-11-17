Person of interest arrested after Thursday morning homicide

Madison police have arrested a person of interest on unrelated charges after a Wednesday morning killing on the East Side.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Home Avenue, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Police later identified the person of interest though are still investigating the shooting.
Police found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds inside of a home on Home Avenue, Fryer said. The man was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries.
Officers found several shell casing at the scene of the shooting and are investigating the incident as a homicide, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog.
Fryer said police believe the killing was targeted. No further information about the victim's identity was released and Fryer did not immediately respond to queries on the identify of the person of interest or for what charges they were arrested.
"There does not appear to be a continuing danger to the public," she said.
The killing is the tenth homicide in Madison this year which includes one a court ruled to be in self-defense. There were ten homicides in the city last year.
State Journal Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.