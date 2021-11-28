Person killed in gas station shooting, Dane County Sheriff says

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was shot and killed inside of a gas station Sunday morning, the sheriff said.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said one person was arrested in connection with the incident, but Barrett declined to say whether the person was the suspected shooter.
Law enforcement responded to a report of a person shot around 9:20 a.m. at a gas station in the area of Milwaukee Street. Barrett did not say which gas station. He declined to answer questions about the shooting at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
Witnesses gave police a description of a vehicle that "may have been involved," Barrett said. Officers located the vehicle and chased it briefly. A person was then taken into custody at 11:01 a.m., Barrett said.
"It appears at this time this was not a random incident," Barrett said. "There is no current danger to the public."
The Maple Bluff Police Department, Madison Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Cottage Grove Police Department assisted with the incident.