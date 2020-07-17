Person killed, another injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-94, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person was killed and another injured in a multi-vehicle crash that took place just before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Interstate 94 in Dane County authorities reported.

Officers with the Dane County Sheriff's Office, State Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Police Department, Dane County EMS & Fire and MedFlight responded to a multiple vehicle crash on I-94 in Dane County and found two injured people, at least one of which appeared to be in critical condition.

All lanes were shut down both east and westbound to provide a safe landing zone for MedFlight. One of the injuries turned fatal while MedFlight was on the scene, Wisconsin State Patrol Sergeant Zoch said in a statement.

The eastbound lanes reopened about 8 p.m.

