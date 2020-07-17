You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Person killed, another injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-94, police say
0 comments
alert

Person killed, another injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-94, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

One person was killed and another injured in a multi-vehicle crash that took place just before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Interstate 94 in Dane County authorities reported. 

Officers with the Dane County Sheriff's Office, State Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Police Department, Dane County EMS & Fire and MedFlight responded to a multiple vehicle crash on I-94 in Dane County and found two injured people, at least one of which appeared to be in critical condition. 

All lanes were shut down both east and westbound to provide a safe landing zone for MedFlight. One of the injuries turned fatal while MedFlight was on the scene, Wisconsin State Patrol Sergeant Zoch said in a statement. 

The eastbound lanes reopened about 8 p.m.

Map: Fatal vehicle crashes in Wisconsin

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics