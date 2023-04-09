A person was shot Downtown early Sunday, Madison police said.
Gunfire struck the victim on the 300 block of Gorham Street a block from State Street just before 1:45 a.m., Sgt. Nicholas Ellis said in a statement.
The victim was taken to the hospital and police detained a person in connection with the shooting, Ellis said.
