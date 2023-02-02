An adult was injured by shattered glass after a bullet entered a North Side apartment early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.
Two other adults and a child also were in the apartment in the 2400 block of Brentwood Parkway at the time of shooting, but they were not injured, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
About eight bullet holes were found in an unoccupied vehicle, several fired shell casings were found on the street on Monterey Drive and more were found in a parking lot along Monterey, Fryer said.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.
