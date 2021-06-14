Person in custody in ‘complex violent death investigation’ involving elderly relative, Rock County authorities say

A person is in custody in a “complex violent death investigation” involving an elderly relative, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning.

At 5:31 a.m. Monday, Rock County deputies were sent to a residence in the 11000 block of West Mineral Point Road in the town of Center on a report of a dead elderly woman, Commander Jude G. Maurer said in a report.

The 911 caller was at the residence to check in on the woman when she was discovered in the garage. Another person was inside the residence and unaware of the 911 call, Maurer said.

Arriving deputies requested assistance from Sheriff’s Office detectives, as well as deputies from the Bureau of Identification, and the person inside the residence was taken to the Sheriff’s Office as a person of interest in what “we will preliminarily indicate is a complex violent death investigation,” Maurer said.

The dead woman, the 911 caller, and the person in custody are relatives, Maurer said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it did not expect to release more information on Monday.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.