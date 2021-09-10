Person in custody after shots reported, damage found in North Side apartment, Madison police say

A person was detained after shots were reported and damage was found in a North Side apartment early Friday morning, Madison police reported.
Shortly after 12:15 a.m. Friday, police were sent to the 500 block of Northport Drive on multiple calls reporting shots fired, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement.
Arriving officers eventually focused on an apartment and as they were surrounding it, a person exited and was detained, Richardson said.
Damage was located inside the apartment, along with evidence that was seized by police. But no injuries were reported, Richardson said.
The man who was taken into custody was not identified and Richardson said no additional details were being released as the investigation is ongoing.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.