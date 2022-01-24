Person in custody after 3 Middleton schools go into lockdown, police say

A person has been taken into custody following a situation that sent three Middleton schools into lockdown Monday afternoon, Middleton police said.
Authorities are "still trying to figure out" the situation and could not provide more details on who had been arrested and why, a representative with Middleton police said. The lockdowns at the school began around 12:30 p.m. and police arrived shortly thereafter.
The incident occurred at Middleton High School though classes have since returned to normal and the building is locked, said Shannon Valladolid, a spokesperson for the District. Clark Street Community School and Kromrey Middle School were also put under full lockdown due to their proximity to the high school, Valladolid said. Sauk Elementary School was put under a "building secure" status.
A press conference with Superintendent Dana Monogue is planned for later today.
State Journal reporter Elizabeth Beyer contributed to this report.
