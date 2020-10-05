 Skip to main content
Person hospitalized after crashing into St. Bernard’s Church, Middleton police say
A person was hospitalized after crashing their car into St. Bernard’s Church, 2015 Parmenter St. in Middleton, early Monday morning, police reported.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash shortly after 1 a.m., police said.

Further details would be released later Monday, police said.

