Person hospitalized after car crashes into tree, lights on fire in Madison, authorities say

A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after their vehicle crashed into a tree and started on fire, the Madison Fire Department said.

Emergency crews responded to the 5400 block of Raymond Road shortly around 5:20 p.m. because of a report of a car versus tree crash, Dane County dispatch said.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and became trapped in the car as the fire grew, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Joel Kneifel said. The person's identity was not released.

Passersby tried to help the person out of the car, but were unable to get them out, Kneifel said. Witnesses who called 911 said they could see large flames coming up from the vehicle, Kneifel said.

Emergency crews with the Fire Department arrived and were able to get the person out of the vehicle, Kneifel said. The person was taken to a local hospital. Kneifel said he did not know the extend of the person's injuries.

The Madison Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash, Kneifel said.

