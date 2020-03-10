You are the owner of this article.
Person holding knife to neck sitting on Beltline frontage road safely taken into custody, Madison police say

Madison squad car very close shot
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police were called to the frontage road in the 2300 block of the Beltline shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on a report of a person sitting in the road.

A passerby reported that that person was not responsive, and responding officer found the 21-year-old holding a machete-type knife up to their neck, Sgt. Paul Jacobsen said in a statement.

Officers secured the scene, and began talking to the person, who they eventually were able to convince to surrender safely, Jacobsen said.

The 21-year-old was taken to a local hospital for mental health needs, Jacobsen said.

