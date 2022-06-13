Person found dead in car at Far East Side park likely died from prescription medication overdose, Madison police say

A person found dead in a car at a Far East Side park on Sunday afternoon is believed to have died from a prescription medication overdose, Madison police reported.

Emergency responders were sent to Hiestand Park, 4302 Milwaukee St., about 3:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle, Sgt. Javier Loredo said in a statement.

Officers broke the window and began life-saving measures, but it was determined that the person had probably been deceased for a few hours. After the investigation, police said they believed that the person succumbed to a prescription medication overdose.

There was a heavy police presence due to normal park activities and attempts to preserve and investigate the scene, but there were no threats to the neighborhood as a result of the incident, Loredo said.

